Austin teen arrested on kidnapping, DWI charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin teenager faces several felony charges, including kidnapping and fleeing from police, after an incident Wednesday.

Donald Eugene Floyd Jr. appeared in Mower County Court Friday, Sept. 29, on charges of felony kidnapping–to commit great bodily harm/terrorize; felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; misdemeanor domestic assault; and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

According to court records, Austin police and Mower County deputies received calls about a juvenile girl trying to get out of a moving tan vehicle on Highway 105 in the City of Austin.

According to the caller, the girl was waving and gesturing for help around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 27.

According to court records, deputies then responded to KAUS Radio Station at 18431 Highway 105, where the juvenile had exited the car and called 9-1-1 from inside the station.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Floyd Jr., 18, had texted her that she should come out of her home and meet him, or he would crash his car into the house, according to court documents.

The juvenile went outside to speak with Floyd Jr., who allegedly threatened her into entering the car, took her phone, then locked the doors and drove away, speeding up whenever she tried to exit, she told deputies.

According to court records, the juvenile told Floyd Jr. multiple times that a 10-month-old baby was in the home alone, since he had taken her, screamed for help.

The juvenile said Floyd Jr. pulled into the radio station’s parking lot to argue with her and pulled her hair, whereupon she fled into the building.

The juvenile told deputies Floyd Jr. had attempted to enter the building, but station staff locked the doors.

Law enforcement located Floyd Jr.’s vehicle on 9th Avenue SW in Austin, and allegedly attempted a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Floyd Jr. accelerated up to above 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, rolled through a stop sign, and continued onto 3rd Avenue SW where he pulled over.

The deputy claimed that Floyd Jr. showed signs of intoxication and failed several field sobriety tests before the deputy placed him under arrest.

Floyd Jr. is currently held in Mower County Jail on $30,000 bond with conditions, or $100,000 bond without conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.