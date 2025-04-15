Austin teachers sound off over involuntarily being transferred to other schools in the district

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin community spoke out on Monday following a pattern of veteran teachers and staff being involuntarily transferred to other schools within the district.

For over 45 minutes, teachers and parents addressed the Austin School Board over their frustrations with staff not being listened to and being taken away from positions they love.

Spectators were decked out in red Austin Education Association shirts and “I Heart APS Teachers” buttons packed Monday’s school board meeting.

Several of them were veteran teachers planning to leave APS at the end of the year due to lack of support and involuntary transfers.

“This has created a culture of fear, chaos, lack of consistency, where support, history, relationships that were established no longer exist,” said APS School Counselor Lynn Keenan.

Parents were also upset over the loss of veteran teacher expertise at their kids’ school.

“Mrs. Pitzen has transformed, literally transformed my son. From a behavior-ridden student to one who enjoys the classroom and is now excelling. Needless to say, when I heard she was leaving Banfield, I was concerned,” said APS parent Ellen Bang.

Some teachers were too afraid to speak over fear of retaliation and let others speak on their behalf anonymously.

A retired APS teacher says these transfers did happen 15-20 years ago, but it was handled much differently.

“They were spoken to. They were giving some reasonings, and though they didn’t want to move, they took other positions,” said retired APS teacher Shirley Morgan.

The board wants concerned parents and teachers to know their voices are heard.

“Our students do not thrive when our educators are disengaged, and our community has made that clear that this is an issue that matters to them,” said Austin School Board Member Dan Zielke.

“Why do we still have that language in the contract?” asked Austin School Board Member Don Leathers. “I think we can do better, and I think we must do better.”

With the district, staff, and community all on the same page that involuntary transfers should end, there is hope that change could be on its way.