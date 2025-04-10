Austin teacher among 12 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

(ABC 6 News) – Christoph Dundas of Austin High School is among the 12 finalists for the title of 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Dundas teaches band for grades 9-12 in Austin. On May 3rd, he and the 11 other finalists will be interviews individually by a selection panel, who will then cast their vote for who will gain Teacher of the Year title.

There were 142 candidates for the program this year, and the 12 finalists were narrowed down from a group of 32 semifinalists.

A list of the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year finalists can be seen below: