Austin teacher among 12 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
(ABC 6 News) – Christoph Dundas of Austin High School is among the 12 finalists for the title of 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Dundas teaches band for grades 9-12 in Austin. On May 3rd, he and the 11 other finalists will be interviews individually by a selection panel, who will then cast their vote for who will gain Teacher of the Year title.
There were 142 candidates for the program this year, and the 12 finalists were narrowed down from a group of 32 semifinalists.
A list of the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year finalists can be seen below:
- Stacy Bartlett, Stillwater Area High School, Stillwater Area Schools, biology, 10-12
- Katelyn Bruce, Lake Harriet Lower Campus, Minneapolis Public Schools, second grade
- Ben Cuevas-Rengstorf, Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis Public Schools, culinary arts, 9-12
- Christoph Dundas, Austin High School, Austin Public Schools, band, 9-12
- John Horton, J.J. Hill Montessori School, Saint Paul Public Schools, grades 1-3
- Amanda Jagdeo, Hamline Elementary School, Saint Paul Public Schools, pre-K
- Zoe Kourajian, Edgewood Middle School, Mounds View Public Schools, U.S. history and girls’ leadership, 7-8
- Soren Olesen, Roseau High School, Roseau Community School District, welding, machine shop and work-based learning, 11-12
- Sean Padden, Roseville Area Middle School, Roseville Area Schools, health, 7-8
- Araceli Pastrana, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, Eden Prairie Schools, third grade
- Kong Vang, Washington Technology Magnet School, Saint Paul Public Schools, ethnic studies, 9-12
- Linda Wallenberg, Eden Prairie High School, Eden Prairie Schools, English, 9 & 12