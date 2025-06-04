Austin superintendent claims online post is spreading misinformation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Joey Page addressed a picture that has been circulating online on Tuesday.

The picture shows school staff photos with “X” marks over their faces.

Page says the photo makes sweeping generalizations about why those staff members left the district, claiming they did not leave because of mental health concerns.

Page also says a number of the staff members who were crossed off are either still working for the district, left for reasons like retirement, and even one who tragically passed away.

ABC 6 News conducted an interview with an anonymous parent in the district who says Page is being misleading.

“The post did not claim specific reasons why they left. Obviously it said that not all people left because of mental health, but the majority of them did,” the parent said.

It should be noted that ABC 6 News has not been able to verify why any of these staff members left the district.