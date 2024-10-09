Austin students learn about fire safety with poster contest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – As part of National Fire Prevention Week, the Austin Fire Department held its annual junior fire poster contest with fourth grade students.

It’s a way for the department to teach kids about the importance of fire safety.

“We’ve learned, you know, that if you get in the schools and get the kids early, they, they learn these skills that they can use for the rest of their life,” said AFD Fire Inspector Tim Hansen. “You know, the skills that they learn, they can go home and share with their brothers and sisters, or mom and dad, you know grandma and grandpa.”

The focus of this year’s contest is smoke alarms and how they save lives.

400 kids participated and on Tuesday ten winners were recognized for their artistic talent and demonstration of fire safety knowledge.

Out of those ten students recognized, one winner and two honorable mentions were awarded.

Those kids will have their posters submitted to the statewide contest.