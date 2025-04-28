Austin steps out for Autism

A group of everyday superheroes took to the streets of Austin on Sunday for the annual "Stepping Out for Autism" fundraiser for Autism Friendly Austin.

Autism Friendly Austin has, since 2009, advocated and spread awareness for community members living on the Autism spectrum, offering day camps and classes for youth and adults, as well as training and certifications for local business as “Autism friendly”, with the list of business and organizations totaling more than 200.

April is internationally recognized as World Autism Awareness and Acceptance month.

“The goal of Autism Friendly Austin,” said Beth Tobak, Community Autism resource specialist with Hormel House, “…is to make families and kids feel welcome in not just one area of our community, but every business, every hairstyle salon and dental office.”