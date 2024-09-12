Austin school teaches those too young to remember 9/11 in yearly memorial service

(ABC 6 News) – Pacelli Catholic School held it’s annual 9/11 Memorial Service on its campus green, remembering the lives lost in the tragedy and teaching its students the importance of never forgetting.

The ceremony featured moments of silence, singing from the school’s choir, and a 21 gun salute performed by a color guard made up of local veterans.

Many who attended the ceremony from around Austin felt it perfectly honored the memories and lives of the almost 3,000 lives lost in 2001.

“I thought it was wonderful,” said resident Wayne Bonnes. “I commend Pacelli for doing this.”

But for Pacelli students, the ceremony serves a different purpose.

“We do this to show the students, you live in a much larger world than just yourself,” said Nick McGrath, the social studies teacher for Pacelli High School.

McGrath started the memorial service, now in its third year, to teach his students about the world they live in – a post 9/11 world.

“(September 11) ongoingly is the defining moment of the 21st century for the United States,” he said. “For the students, they don’t understand that the world they live in is the 9/11 world, but they’re born after 9/11, they don’t know the difference.”

McGrath’s biggest push during the service is remembering not only that fateful day, but the days that followed as well.

“I think of the way that late night TV comes back in the weeks after, the way that major league baseball comes back in New York, the way the President speaks after 9/11,” McGrath said. “That building of ‘We are Americans first,’ that we are unified before we’re divided.”

That sentiment echoed by those in attendance.

“We gotta strive for peace in this world,” said Bonnes. “I don’t know if it’ll ever come, but we can still pray for peace.”

Pacelli’s remembrance of September 11 continues later this week as students and staff raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

A QR code is available on signs near the field of flags at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, or you can make a donation by clicking here.