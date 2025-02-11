Austin School Board votes to revert to 2020 version of Title IX

(ABC 6 News) — For the Austin School Board, the district’s Title IX policy took center stage on Monday.

Title IX is a civil rights law, banning discrimination on the basis of sex.

In 2024, the policy was updated to include banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

However, recently, a federal judge struck down that version of Title IX. On Monday, the school board followed suit and unanimously approved the 2020 version of the rule, which removes any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity.