Austin residents help local woman prepare her home for more flooding

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As more flooding threatened the city of Austin on Saturday, Bridgette Trimble took to Facebook asking her neighbors for help, and they delivered.

According to her post, she needed help sandbagging her back patio to keep the floodwater out of her basement. Sandbags are commonly used to divert water to prevent property damage or flooding to homes.

Trimble said “there’s water in our basement but we were told that tit’s still going to rain more and the water is still rising so we are taking precaution and doing this.”

Not only did her neighbors show up to help, but people from outside of the community turned out too.

With everyone’s help, they were able to get the entire back patio sandbagged and protected from the oncoming floodwaters.