Austin residents donate to Pay It Forward ahead of its next project

(ABC 6 News) — In Mower County, the nonprofit Pay It Forward is gearing up once again to change lives.

On Tuesday, those living in Austin returned the favor, donating money to the nonprofit ahead of its bathroom makeover for a family in need.

People who have been on the receiving end of the Pay It Forward campaign say their services can be life changing.

“Without them, I don’t know what I would have done because I know nothing about remodeling,” said 2024 recipient Joel Henricks. “To have a working shower and nothing leaking to the ceiling in the room below. They’re just life savers.”

This all helps the nonprofit’s next project set to cost around $22,000.