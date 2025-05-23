Austin resident creates new group to support youth

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Rotary Centennial Park in Austin will serve as the backdrop for the new group “Community Dreamers” in just over a week.

The goal is to get kids out of the house for fun and positive activities this summer.

“When I was younger, not having that leadership had a huge impact on the decisions that I made,” said the group’s creator, Miriam Vazquez.

For part of her life, Vazquez struggled with substance abuse before joining a recovery group called “Community Recovery.” She said it’s the fresh start that Austin teens should get a shot at.

“We kind of just said why don’t we try to gather kids from this age to this age, and just kind of have activities for them throughout the summer where they can come and hang out, and get to know some people in the community,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez said the most recent vandalism in Austin proves kids need something to do, and someone to guide them.

“Hearing about all the things going on, the vandalism, the bathroom incidents, just kind of gets me thinking, where are the leaders to these kids, or their parents, or who are they looking up to?” Vazquez said.

This same troubled childhood, Vazquez says, she knows too well.

“I remember being that child in my community when I was younger, and thankfully, I had parents who guided me a different way, but now I see the youth and it’s like they need someone to help guide them,” said Vazquez.

She isn’t alone in the mission either, as Pay it Forward in Austin, a non-profit organization, is also lending a helping hand.

“I think it’s important in the community. Pay it Forward always tries to do what we can to help create a better environment in any way, and in general right now it’s going to be for these kids,” said Gina Grundmeier, Executive Director of Pay it Forward.

The message to kids in Austin is clear: there is support for those who need it.

“Anything is possible out there you know regardless on where you are at in life, if you really want it, it’s all possible,” said Vazquez.

Kids can do things like play basketball, volleyball, arts, and even make crafts with the group this summer. The first meeting is next Friday, May 30th.

If you are interested in supporting or joining the group, you can contact Pay it Forward here, or reach out to Miriam Vazquez at M_vazquez92491@hotmail.com.