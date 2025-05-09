Austin recovery group cleans up a yard to end stigma against substance abuse

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Friday served as the perfect backdrop for a recovery group giving back to their neighbors. as they cleaned up their yard.

What may seem like a typical day of yard work on a warm, spring day, for those putting in the work, it means so much more.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community, to help end the stigma of people who may have struggled at some time with substance use,” said Bridgette Trimble, the creator of the group, Community Recovery.

It’s a stigma that Trimble said is very real in today’s society.

“I like to say that our old labels, do not define us who we are now, and this is just one way to show the community that we are good people, maybe who have made some bad decisions in our lives,” Trimble said.

The day consisted of raking, trimming bushes, and mowing the lawn for their neighbors.

For one member of the group, it was no stranger to getting her hands dirty.

“Coming out here with the community recovery actually is a really good experience for me because it’s my people that I connect with every Friday, so to be able to bring them out and do work that I already do for the community is honestly pretty cool,” said Miriam Vazquez, member of Community Recovery.

Vazquez is celebrating four years of sobriety, after struggling with substance abuse herself. It’s a moment of clarity she wants to help others find.

“I ended up joining this community recovery as apart of my support. It has helped me bring other people into here, so not only has it helped me on a daily basis, it helps me look out for other people,” Vazquez said.

Members hoping to spread the message to anyone who is struggling, that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“None of us could do it alone, that’s why we have this group so we can lean on each other and to show the community that there is help out there for them,” said Trimble.

This is something Trimble says she wants to keep going in the future.

If you are interested in helping out, or just getting more information about the group, you can contact Trimble at 507-437-6389.