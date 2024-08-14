Austin races narrow to two candidates after primary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin voters narrowed the mayoral and city council races to two candidates each after Tuesday’s primary.

All three races are contested by more than two candidates.

Three candidates threw their hats in the ring for mayor, the Incumbent

“It’s healthy for a community to have more than one [candidate] running for office. So to have three running and make it a primary, that’s very exciting,” Mayor King said.

King received 688 votes, Johnson had 420 and Austin had 404.

King and Johnson will be on ballots in November.

Four candidates were running for the opening in Ward One — Rebecca Waller, Patrick L. Lange, Varinh VanVugt and Miguel Garate.

Waller and Lange had the most votes cast for them and will continue to the general election in November.

Three candidates ran for the Ward Three seat: Incumbent Paul Fischer, Brian Prentis and Alexander T. Marshall.

Fischer and Prentis will be on ballots this fall, as they received the majority of the votes.

Fischer said that having more people running against him for re-election shows that more people want to be involved in local politics.

“It shows that more people want to get involved in the city, they care about our city they want to be involved in the decision making, to be on the council to make things better for our citizens, for business,” Fischer said.