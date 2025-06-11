Austin Public Schools wins awards for digital media excellence

By KAALTV
Courtesy of National School Public Relations Association

(ABC 6 News) – The National School Public Relations Association awarded Austin Public Schools multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards.

Those awards recognize “outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites,” according to NSPRA. They are handed out at three levels: Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention.

Austin Public Schools won the following awards:

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says the award aligns with the district’s goal of making communication a strength.

“Our goal is to make communication a strength, keeping our community informed, engaged, and confident in what’s happening across Austin Public Schools. Being recognized by NSPRA and top professionals in the field reinforces that we’re on the right track and continuing to grow in how we connect with families/caregivers, staff, and our community.”

Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers says the award means a lot to the staff at APS.

“There are a lot of amazing things happening in our schools, and our goal is to share them with the community and really tell the story of the district. This recognition means a lot to everyone at Austin Public Schools and is a real credit to the community.”