Austin Public Schools wins awards for digital media excellence

(ABC 6 News) – The National School Public Relations Association awarded Austin Public Schools multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards.

Those awards recognize “outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites,” according to NSPRA. They are handed out at three levels: Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention.

Austin Public Schools won the following awards:

Podcast Award of Excellence for Packercast, a podcast highlighting staff members in the district.

Website Award of Merit for Accelerate Austin, the district's strategic plan information site.

Newsletter Honorable Mention for #492 Happenings, the district's weekly superintendent newsletter.

Newsletter Honorable Mention for the Austin Packer Bulletin, the district's weekly community newsletter.

Annual Report Honorable Mention for the Austin Public Schools Annual Report 2023-2024.

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says the award aligns with the district’s goal of making communication a strength.

“Our goal is to make communication a strength, keeping our community informed, engaged, and confident in what’s happening across Austin Public Schools. Being recognized by NSPRA and top professionals in the field reinforces that we’re on the right track and continuing to grow in how we connect with families/caregivers, staff, and our community.”

Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers says the award means a lot to the staff at APS.

“There are a lot of amazing things happening in our schools, and our goal is to share them with the community and really tell the story of the district. This recognition means a lot to everyone at Austin Public Schools and is a real credit to the community.”