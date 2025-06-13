Austin Public Schools’ special services director to retire after 30 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After 30 years of helping students with special needs, an Austin High School teacher is getting ready to say goodbye.

Come August, Sheri Wilrodt will retire as the executive director of special services for the last 15 years.

She’s been a firm advocate for integrating her students with school community events like the Austin’s Unified Basketball Day.

“We really have seen a lot of growth in relationships between students with disabilities and their typically developing peers, which is really great to see, and you’ll see that spill over even to extracurricular activities and social activities as well,” Wilrodt said.

Wilrodt said the most rewarding part of her job is all the memories she has made with her students during her career.

“There’s always those students that you tend to remember, and of course, I’ve got my scrapbook at home with the little notes and letters and things I’ve gotten from students and families over the years, so it’s always nice to have those memories,” Wilrodt said.

Wilrodt says the key to her career has been the support from her colleagues and students, all working to build a better experience for students with special needs.