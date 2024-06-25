Austin Public Schools approves budget for 2024-2025 school year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, Austin Public Schools held a special school board meeting to approve their 17.2 million dollar budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

They’ve been discussing the topic for weeks, and tonight they finally made a decision on the matter.

There are many different things that factor into their budget for the year.

According to Superintendent Dr. Joey Page, they “look at our state funding that we’re allotted, we look at our enrollment; it plays a big factor in how we project what our budget will be for the coming school year.”

Ultimately, the budget was unanimously approved by the school board.