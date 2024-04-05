Austin Public Schools among best schools for music education

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) named Austin Public Schools one of the best communities for music education.

The award goes to school districts that show an outstanding achievement in providing access to music education for its students.

Austin Superintendent Joey Page credits the achievement to the collective efforts of staff, students and the community.