Austin Public Schools administrator under investigation

(ABC 6 News) – A new development from Austin Public Schools. ABC 6 News has learned the district is investigating John Alberts, the executive director of organizational development and administrative services.

We don’t have confirmation on what that investigation is looking into, but we know it follows a complaint made back in March.

Alberts has since resigned, effective June 1.

Superintendent Joey Page confirms the investigation is almost complete.

ABC 6 News is expecting to learn more once that process comes to an end.