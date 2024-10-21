Austin Pride Flag Stolen

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — In Austin police are investigating the theft of a pride flag from the home of a same sex couple on Wednesday.

APD say they’re investigating this as a crime of bias, as the couple have several flags displayed on their house but only the pride flag was stolen.

The homeowner says this is the second time the flag has been taken off of their home. As of now, no suspects have been identified.