Austin prepares for 4th of July Freedom Festival

(ABC 6 News) — Bandshell Park in Austin is already bustling with volunteers, vendors, and organizers prepping for the 4th of July Freedom Festival this weekend.

People will arrive from all over to enjoy the food, fun, and fireworks this 4th of July weekend. But it takes a whole community to make the big event happen.

“The Freedom Festival is such a tradition in Austin. It was started years and years ago, and it’s just kind of evolved over the years, and its changed organizers and volunteers, but its still at its core just a fun community festival for everyone to be able to get together and celebrate the 4th of July,” said Taylor Bliese, a member of the Austin Enhancement Group Board of Directors.

From great music on the Bandshell stage, to the Mini Piggy Fun Run, and much more, people keep coming back for the festival every year.

“It’s a close-knit community, and it’s fun to see all the people down here, and they have great entertainment up on the bandshell stage, so it’s going to be an enjoyable weekend,” said Carter Rosenthal, the owner of Rosenthal Concessions.

There are things for all ages to enjoy Thursday through Sunday, but the big fireworks show takes place on Friday night.

