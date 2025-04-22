Austin police respond to donkey on the loose

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night, Austin police were called to a strange scene near the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Just before 8 p.m., calls came in reporting an escaped donkey that was wandering through the city.

The donkey headed towards the Sterling Shopping Area before heading towards I-90 at the West Oakland Bridge.

Officers were able to direct the escapee off I-90, and with the help of a citizen, the donkey was tackled and detained.

At this time, police cannot confirm how the donkey was able to escape, but they were able to take the runaway back home without incident.

No arrests were made.