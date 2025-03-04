Austin police officer hailed as hero for efforts in house fire last month

Austin Police Officer Damien Schroeder is being hailed as a hero for his brave actions during a house fire last month, which many say undoubtedly saved lives.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Austin leaders recognized Officer Schroeder and showed the public dashcam footage of his quick thinking on the scene of a duplex fire.

