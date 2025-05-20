Austin Police Department warns of continued incidents of splat guns being used by juveniles

(ABC 6 News) – Over the past few weeks, the Austin Police Department has warned the public of multiple incidents of juveniles using toy guns in public.

According to APD, the incidents have continued in recent days where juveniles are painting splat guns to look like real guns, causing stress to the public.

APD also said that these splat guns are being used in “drive-by” situations, and juveniles involved are not only having the splat guns taken away, but they are being cited with disorderly conduct.

APD is asking parents to take the situation seriously and to assure that children are only using these types of guns in a private setting.