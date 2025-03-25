Austin Police asks drivers to obey Ted Foss law

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Police Department is asking drivers to remember and obey the Ted Foss move over law after multiple drivers were photographed by an officer not doing so while they were conducting a traffic stop.

The law was passed back in 2000, after State Patrol Trooper Ted Foss was hit and killed by a passing driver near Lewiston.

The law requires drivers to either move over a lane or slow down if they see an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

It’s also since been expanded to include any care with its hazards on or if people are outside the vehicle.

“Giving everyone working the roadway that extra lane or more than one lane if you’re able to do it is super important for the safety of all of us,” said Austin Police Chief David McKichan. “It’s really all about eliminating needless injuries and deaths.”

The Ted Foss law is even more crucial during inclement weather, as road conditions can make even the safest driver into a collision waiting to happen.

Just earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol saw multiple squad cars struck by other drivers while troopers were helping motorists during a snow storm.

Drivers who fail to obey the law can find themselves on the receiving end of fines of $100 or more.

Chief McKichan also says even if an officer does not immediately pull someone over for breaking the law, they can still follow up on videos taken by their squad car.