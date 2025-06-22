Austin pickleball group raising money for public courts

Austin Pickleball group raising money for new courts.

(ABC 6 News) – The echoes of paddles hitting wiffle balls bounced around Packer Arena on Saturday morning as people from various ages and skill levels came to play Pickleball in Austin’s hockey arena.

The arena also serves as multipurpose space for the city of Austin hosting events like the Mower County CEO Tradeshow and the Great Pages Circus to name a few.

The limited places to play Pickleball in Austin has led the Austin Minnesota Area Pickleball Association (AMAPA) to work with the city to raise funds for eight public courts at Rotary Centennial Park.

The interest for the courts exists as exhibited by the handfuls of people waiting on the sidelines to take their skills to the court.

Joseph Kuchera was one of those people. He said he started playing the sport a year ago and loves coming to play with the AMAPA.

“For physical activity it’s great, I get my workout every weekend, so yeah I can’t complain,” Kuchera said.

Vice president for AMAPA, Bob Rosel said the group attempted to get pickleball courts in Austin around five years ago but complications with COVID-19 put a halt to their plans.

“It was very difficult to get a hold of anybody and to raise any funds and the whole thing fell apart,” Rosel said.

Now with a few new members on the board and some start up cash, Austin parks and recreation director, Jason Sehon, said the possibility of having courts is much greater.

“They really have a good amount of money to bring to the table with a serious, you know, let’s sit down seriously and talk about building pickleball courts,” Sehon said.

Meanwhile Rosel is hopeful.

“I think we’re close, need a little more nudge to get it over the top.”

To help the AMAPA reach their goal, people can donate via their website.