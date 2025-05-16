Austin Park vandalism continues; Parks and Rec to increase security at parks

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department is at a crossroads, urging people to take better care of city parks, or face them being shut down entirely.

This was after Lions Club Park was vandalized on Wednesday night.

The target of the vandalism was the bathrooms at the park, that led the city to temporarily close them for cleaning. Austin Parks and Rec said vandals left large amounts of toilet paper all over the toilet and the floor in both bathrooms. And because of that, they were in no condition to be used by the public.

“If we could focus on the task at hand, we could do better, but because we have to keep stepping back and keep dealing with these areas that get vandalized or trashed, our park system suffers the consequences,” said Jason Sehon, Director of Parks and Rec and Forestry for the City of Austin.

This isn’t the first incident of vandalism in the last month in Austin either, as the city’s newly renovated bandshell was vandalized in mid-April. Including three hearts, a smiley face, and “Rip Opoka” spray painted inside.

As a result, Austin Parks and Rec said that now they plan to put more security measures in place.

“We have installed some security cameras in another park. We’re considering doing that, you know, expanding to where we have security systems,” Sehon said.

The department said that if you see any suspicious activity at the parks to not hesitate to reach out or call the Austin Police Department’s non-emergency number at 507-437-9400.