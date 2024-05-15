Austin organization receiving $250,000 in child care grants

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Community Charitable fund will be receiving $250,000 in child care grants, according to the Office of Gov. Tim Walz.

The funding comes as a part of a $6 million child care grant for 21 organizations in Minnesota from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). According to Gov. Walz’s earlier announcement, the funding is expected to increase child care program capacity by 2,241 slots.

“Making Minnesota the best state for children starts with child care,” said Gov. Walz. “Accessible, quality child care is critical not only for strong child development, but also for the economic wellbeing of the families in our state.”

Earlier this week, local child care workers in Byron expressed their concerns about the lack of funding for the child care industry on National Day Without Child Care.