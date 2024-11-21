Austin names Christoph Dundas the Teacher of the Year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A local high school band director received a special surprise on Wednesday.

Christoph Dundas has been named the 2025 Austin Teacher of the Year. The award was presented by his students, family, and district administrators.

Dundas has worked at the high school for the past nine years and was one of 29 nominees considered for the award. He says his favorite part of being a teacher is helping the students grow.

“I consider myself a high achiever, and I expect a lot from myself, you know. This is a great honor to feel like that’s been noticed and very humbling to join the list of teachers that have held this honor before its a group of people who have done some really great thing, and I’m very humbled to be a part of that group,” Dundas said.

Dundas is now in the running for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.