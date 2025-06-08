Austin man’s skateboard donation leaves mother and son paying it forward

Joe Engelhart said he lives in the area and collects skateboards. He posted a photo on Facebook telling people he put some skateboards out at the park and they were free for the taking.

(ABC 6 News) – Ashon Evenson rolled around in the Austin skatepark on his brand new skateboard Friday.

He’s a bit of a young daredevil, asking his mom to skate down the steep ramps and try out different tricks. The sun was out Friday and Ashon was joined by members of his family and one man who provided him with the board.

Joe Engelhart said he lives in the area and collects skateboards. He posted a photo on Facebook telling people he put some skateboards out at the park and they were free for the taking.

That’s when Ashon’s mother, Aleia Evenson, grabbed one for her son.

“I knew my little man who is into trying new things right now would take a liking to it, so we decided why not, let’s give it a shot,” Evenson said.

Although Engelhart collects skateboards, he himself is not much of a skater.

“I’m a tall goofy guy, I was just remarking on how much better [Ashton] is,” Engelhart said.

The donation is Engelhart’s way of giving back to the community and getting kids to go outside.

“It’s a shame we don’t see more kids outside playing today,” Engelhart said. “I mean Austin has so much to offer and I feel like a lot of kids stay indoors nowadays.”

Evenson said her son can hardly keep himself off the board.

“He’s definitely all boy, so he likes to do the tricks and he wants to go so much faster and get better at things so quickly, but we’re definitely trying to train him, like you need to slow down, take your time we got to practice to get better,” said Evenson.

The kind gestures in Austin have yet to conclude. After Joe’s good deed, the Evenson family decided to pay it forward by leaving two brand new skateboards out int the community for people to find.