Austin man sentenced for impaired driving and legal obstruction

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man will spend about nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while impaired and interfering with a law enforcement officer.

Chasten James Wilkie was sentenced on Thursday to 90 days in Mower County Jail for Obstructing Legal Process. He was also sentenced to another 180 days for Driving While Intoxicated, and will pay a fine of $615.

Court documents say that in July, Wilkie was stopped near Austin by a Mower County Sheriff’s Deputy, after another driver reported him for driving while impaired.

An open case of beer and empty Smirnoff bottles were found in his car, and Wilkie appeared to be intoxicated. He tried to leave on walk away after getting out of the car to perform sobriety tests. The deputy tried to stop him, and Wilkie resisted.

After a brief altercation, Wilkie was taken into custody. In December, he pleaded guilty to charges of DWI and obstructing legal process. The charge against him for 4th Degree Assault was dropped.