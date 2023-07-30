Austin man injured in motorcycle crash in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle crash in Mason City is a reminder of the importance of wearing a helmet.

58-year-old Jimi Royer, of Austin, had to be taken to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle in Mason City.

According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, around 4:22 p.m. Royer was riding his motorcycle on 265th St in Mason City when 21-year-old Bryce Cody failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with Royer and throwing him off his bike.

Royer was taken to MercyOne North Iowa’s Medical Center for treatment.

Cody was cited for failure to yield the right of way and to obey a stop sign.