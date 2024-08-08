Austin man fails to appear at child sexual abuse hearing

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man failed to appear in Mower County Court Thursday on three charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

According to court documents, Robert Walter Buneta, 48, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over a span of about three years.

According to court documents, the child told police Buneta molested her beginning at age 10, but when she told an adult, the woman told Buneta to stop and he left her alone for about a year.

From age 11-12, the child told police Buneta raped her repeatedly, and described multiple sexual encounters.

Austin police spoke with Buneta in June, and he denied any sexual contact with the child.