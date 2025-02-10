Austin man faces firearm, DWI charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces firearm and alcohol charges after an incident Saturday, Feb. 8.

Quinton Dakota Brisbois, 20, appeared in Mower County Court Feb. 10 on charges of 3rd-degree driving while intoxicated, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, carrying a pistol without a permit, and speeding.

According to court documents, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper allegedly pulled Brisbois over on 14th Street NW, after clocking him at 82 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Court documents allege that the trooper noticed signs of alcohol use and Brisbois admitted several times that he was not sober, then stopped sobriety tests and told the trooper “you already know.”

Brisbois allegedly blew a 0.168 percent preliminary blood alcohol test — more than double the legal driving limit.

According to court documents, Brisbois allegedly told the trooper to handcuff and arrest him, then slipped out of a handcuff and began screaming, punching, and kicking the interior of the squad car.

In the meantime, the trooper allegedly located a loaded Ruger pistol and open bottle of Fireball on the floor of the car.

“The defendant claimed ownership of the pistol several times,” court documents allege. “Trooper Crabtree confirmed the defendant did not have a permit to carry.”

Court documents allege that Brisbois refused to take another breath test at the Mower County Jail Saturday night.

While in Mower County Court Feb. 10, Brisbois pleaded guilty to a charge of liquor consumption by person under 21. He had been cited for that charge, as well as obstruction of justice on Jan. 11.