Austin man charged with violent rape of dating app match

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was taken into custody Thursday on rape charges.

Tristian Levi Kinaman, 22, was charged Friday with a count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration, use of coercion.

According to court documents, a woman went to the Law Enforcement Center Nov. 3 to report that she had just been raped under a bridge near the Austin library.

The woman told police that about six months prior, she met a man with the username “Tee Kaa” on a dating app.

Police allegedly matched photos of “Tee Kaa” to Kinaman using his birthdate and photos on social media.

She agreed to meet him in person in Austin Nov. 3.

According to court documents, the woman expected them to walk to a Kwik Trip, but Kinaman led her to the Mill Pond, and since it was raining, the two went under a nearby bridge at Main Street North and 8th Avenue NE.

The woman said she was walking while Kinaman rode a bicycle next to her.

After reaching the bridge, the woman told law enforcement Kinaman pressured her for sex, she said no, then told him she had a sexually transmitted infection to keep him from touching her.

According to court documents, that did not stop him.

The woman told police that Kinaman forcibly raped her, despite protests, then rode off on his bike.

Austin police took the woman to Mayo Clinic for a sexual assault exam, and stopped by the bridge, where they found bike tracks and a concentration of footprints.

On Nov. 6, Austin police saw Kinaman walking on 18th Avenue NW, confirmed that his phone number matched the one used on the dating app, and confirmed that he had met with the woman recently.

Kinaman first denied any sexual activity, then gradually confirmed that he had indeed had sex with the woman.

“The defendant stated that he lied because he did not want to get in trouble and locked up,” court documents read. “During transport, the defendant asked Officer Leif why he had been arrested. Leif responded that he was arrested for criminal sexual conduct. The defendant then said, without prompting from the officer, that there was no communication from the girl telling him to stop and that she ‘entertained the whole situation.'”

Kinaman’s DNA was sent to the BCA for testing, along with the woman’s sexual assault exam results.

Judge Kevin Siefkin assigned Kinaman $10,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail without conditions.