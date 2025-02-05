Austin man charged with sexually assaulting a child

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, an Austin man charged with sexually assaulting a minor made his first appearance in court.

According to court documents, Jacob Joseph Legried sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10 on multiple occasions between Dec. 26, 2024 and Jan. 27, 2025.

The victim said if they told someone, Legried threatened to punch them in the face, according to court documents.

Legried is facing two felony charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Mower County judge set his bail at $100,000 with no conditions or $50,000 with conditions.

An omnibus hearing is set for Jan. 20.