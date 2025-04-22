Austin man charged with providing lethal fentanyl to woman

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges in connection with a woman’s overdose death.

Jacob Allen Brandt is held at the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bail with conditions, or $200,000 bail without conditions.

According to court documents, Austin police responded to the 1300 block of 9th Avenue NW for an overdose death on Oct. 25, 2024.

Police located drug paraphernalia, and a toxicology screen later determined that the woman had died from a mixture of fentanyl and other medications.

According to court documents, Brandt called the woman’s phone on Oct. 25, while it was with the police investigators.

He allegedly told police he had spoken with the victim the afternoon before her death, and said he’d only gotten back in touch with her three or four days prior to her overdose.

Police later found conversations with Brandt on the woman’s phone dating back to June 2024, some of which involved plans to get drugs.

Police noted that on Oct. 24, the woman had paid Brandt $30 on Cash App, and there had been multiple short calls between them shortly before the woman left her home that afternoon, according to court documents.

In April of 2025, police interviewed Brandt, who allegedly denied providing the woman drugs at first, but then said he had obtained fentanyl from someone in Austin Oct. 24 and had given some to the woman.

According to court documents, Brandt also told police he’d called the woman later on Oct. 24 because he realized the fentanyl was “pretty strong” and wanted to tell her to be careful.

Brandt is scheduled to appear in court again May 1.