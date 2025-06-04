Austin man charged with 8 ‘ghost gun’ felonies

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces eight charges of felony possession of a firearm with no serial number, following a home search in the 800 block of 14th Avenue SE.

Jonathan Julio Nique, 22, was also charged with one count of felony possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse late last week, after allegedly bringing live ammunition to a hearing in Mower County.

Nique posted $50,000 bail with conditions, and was ordered not to own or possess firearms while released on probation.

According to court documents, on May 24, Austin police received a report that Nique had been experimenting with explosives and making threatening comments about government and religious organizations.

A witness allegedly told police they had seen a device resembling a pipe bomb in Nique’s garage, and had heard him say he could blow up a building if he wanted to. Two people allegedly told police Nique had around 30 firearms in his residence, as well as ammunition and explosive materials.

Police also allegedly learned that Nique had made comments about ‘hypothetically’ blowing up the Olmsted County Government Center, Gonda Building, MN State Capital, and a synagogue.

On May 28, police searched Nique’s home with a warrant, and allegedly found the following items:

From Mower County Court records



According to court documents, Austin police allegedly found eight firearms, several of which appeared to have been 3D printed.

According to court documents, Nique said he had made several jokes to other people in response to queries about the building he would “hypothetically” attack. He also allegedly told police he was 3D printing guns, but said he did not think they needed serial numbers if he had printed them himself.