Austin man charged after allegedly fleeing police and leaving a baby in his car

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin man has been charged after allegedly fleeing police and leaving a baby in his car.

Chad Lee Morgan, 44, was arrested in Albert Lea on June 30 and has been charged with child neglect, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, and fleeing a police officer by means other than a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Albert Lea Police Officer Jacob Gibson attempted to make a traffic stop on Morgan’s car due to darkly tinted windows, and Morgan exited the vehicle and ran toward a nearby house.

Officer Gibson ordered Morgan to stop and told him he was under arrest, but Morgan continued to run towards a soybean field, Goose Lake, and a wooded area.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Whitney Wacholz responded to the scene and discovered a 5-month-old infant had been left in a car seat in the vehicle. The vehicle was left running in the driveway with doors locked and windows closed.

The child eventually was released to her mother.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone and located Morgan swimming in Goose Lake. Albert Lea Fire Rescue brought a boat to Goose Lake where Morgan was located and arrested approximately two hours after he fled police.

Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle and in a plastic bag that Morgan had thrown on the ground.

Morgan was previously charged with possession and sale of methamphetamine in Rochester, and a trial for that case is scheduled to begin on December 15.

Morgan’s first court appearance for these latest charges is scheduled for July 10.