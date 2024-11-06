Austin man arrested for child solicitation in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police arrested an Austin man Nov. 5 in a child solicitation investigation.

According to police, 31-year-old Gerardo Noe Guerrero is suspected of soliciting a minor and communicating sexually explicit material to children.

The investigation is active, and few details were available Tuesday.

Police called for anyone with relevant information regarding the case to call the ALPD at 507-377-5261.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.