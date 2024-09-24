Austin man arrested for alleged politically-charged gun incident

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces 2nd-degree assault and terroristic threat charges after a political discussion allegedly got out of hand.

James Michael Heiny, 71, is accused of pointing a gun at a minor’s head Sept. 13.

According to Heiny’s charging documents, Austin police responded to 10th Street and 12th Avenue NE at about 6:10 p.m., after a caller reported a firearm assault.

According to witnesses at the scene, Heiny had been in a political discussion with a juvenile male, became upset, and pointed what appeared to be a small black pistol at the juvenile’s head, saying “I can do this with or without Trump.”

“Our report indicates that there was a political discussion that occurred prior to the incident but offers no more than that, such as the substance of it,” Austin police chief David McKichan said Tuesday.

Heiny allegedly then stashed the firearm under the seat of a scooter in his driveway.

Another adult witness said the juvenile’s father confronted Heiny, who said “Why shouldn’t I point a gun at you. If I need to, I will,” according to court documents.

Austin police searched the scooter and found a Bear River .177 caliber, loaded BB gun with a C02 cartridge engaged.

Heiny claimed he had pointed a cell phone at the juvenile, but later said he thought he opened up the scooter and showed the gun to them.

Heiny appeared in Mower County Court Sept. 23 on the charges. His upcoming omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.