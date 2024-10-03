Austin looks for input on Oakland Avenue corridor

(ABC 6 News) — As work continues on the Oakland Avenue corridor, anyone living nearby can now have their say in the project.

Crews are working to make the corridor safer and more welcoming and inclusive. Anyone with ideas is asked to share them with the city.

This process started with a public workshop on July 10-11, 2024, when Austin residents learned about steps other communities are taking to encourage equitable development, shared their visions and goals for Oakland Avenue, and brainstormed specific actions that could be undertaken to make the corridor more vibrant, attractive, welcoming, and safe.

You can find links to the survey below:

English: https://forms.gle/iram5xXBVm7HaCNFA

Spanish: https://forms.gle/JWMbCFTKrLksEeFE7