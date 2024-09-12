Austin hosts pickleball tournament this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Austin will be hosting a recreational pickleball tournament this Saturday at Packer Arena starting at 10 AM.

Registration is required by 5 PM on Thursday and there is a $10 fee. There will also be a chance for players and spectators to win prizes.