Austin High School weight room to be renovated courtesy of Thielen Foundation

(ABC 6 News) – Austin High School announced they will be having their high school gym fully renovated recently.

But it’s not your standard renovation, as it comes with the help of the Thielen Foundation, established by former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The school was hand-picked by the group to do the renovation. The principal said it’s a special gesture by such a role model.

“You look at players and being role models and he’s certainly been one, where he’s come from, or where he is now, and giving back to the community, it’s something extra special knowing that he was from around here,” said Principal Matt Schmit of Austin High School.

The renovation will feature new flooring, paint of the walls, and new equipment. It will be the largest renovation that the Thielen foundation has done yet.

This is the 10th renovation done by the program, with eight in Minnesota and two in North Carolina.

Schmit said he expects the project to be complete around the start of the next school year.