Austin High School teacher named fellow for Mayo Clinic AI program

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin High School teacher has been selected to the 2025 Research Experience for Teachers (RET) program.

Robin DeGlavin, a science teacher at AHS, has been chosen as a fellow for the RET program.

According to a press release, Mayo Clinic developed the RET program to help connect researchers with local teachers interested in “integrating lessons on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare into their classrooms.”

The participants, known as fellows, will now be paired with a mentor. This is to gain “hands-on experience in AI-related healthcare research for 50% of the program.” The press release goes on to say that the remaining program will be spent on curriculum development in collaboration with Mayo Clinic education experts, attending weekly presentations, and engaging with peer teachers.

“I am excited to partner with Mayo Clinic for this unique research opportunity,” said Ms. DeGlavin. “I am confident this research will have a direct impact on equipping Austin High School science students with valuable skills that will be transferrable beyond high school. I look forward to learning as much as I can through this opportunity!”

Fellows will then integrate their curriculum development sessions, research experiences, and lessons gained from seminars among other things to implement into a curriculum plan for the 2025-2026 school year.

“This program aligns perfectly with our district’s priorities outlined in the Packer Profile, especially in fostering career pathways, meaningful learning experiences, and providing opportunities for professional growth,” said Austin High School principal Matt Schmit. “The knowledge and skills Robin will gain through this experience will positively impact our high school students and programs.”

Glavin will attend an 8-week summer portion, before she is contacted by program leadership for surveys, calls, and site visits to address any concerns and get support.

“Thanks to Mayo Clinic’s continued support into the 2025-26 school year, this experience will introduce cutting-edge technologies like AI into our classrooms, enriching instruction and creating new student opportunities,” said Austin superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “We’re eager to see the impact of the innovations Robin will bring to our students and teachers.”