Austin High School seniors end school year with Senior Walk

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the graduating seniors of the Class of 2025 at Austin High School finished their school year with a special walk through the school.

The students then made their way outside where they were met by their families and friends with a mix of emotions as their high school journeys came to an end.

“We got to do the Senior Walk where we all walk around and then walk out together. It’s just a very heart warming moment with all my friends and just kind of a last hurrah before we all graduate,” said senior Mackenzie Brede.

“Phenomenal, I think, it’s just like crazy to think about that our high school experience and going to school everyday is over with,” said senior Pedro Rodriguez.

Congratulations to all the AHS graduates!