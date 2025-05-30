Austin High School commencement will go on despite safety concern at middle schools

(ABC 6 News) – The commencement ceremony for Austin High School will happen on Friday, following a safety concern for a local middle school.

According to APS and the Austin Police Department, there is no indication of any issues related to Friday night’s Austin High School commencement, and the event will move forward as planned.

This follows an incident earlier on Friday morning when APS canceled classes for Ellis Middle School and IJ Holton after the district became aware of a safety concern on Thursday night.

Anyone who becomes aware of a potential safety threat is encouraged to speak with a school staff member or call 911.