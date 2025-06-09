Austin Fire Department rescues woman from silo in Mower County

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, May 31, the Austin Fire Department responded to a call of a woman trapped in a Mower County corn silo.

AFD Commander Troy Tigner said firefighters found the woman with corn up to her mid-thigh in corn.

Crews were able to free the woman after about 45 minutes, using the ladder truck to get her out from the top of the silo.

Commander Tigner said the biggest concern was making a wall of corn around the woman come down during the rescue process.

The woman was not injured, and Commander Tigner recommends that farmers do not enter silos while working.