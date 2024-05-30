Austin Fire Department meets a Junior Fire State poster winner who is legally blind

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department had the honor of receiving a visit from Raidyn Regitchnig, one of the departments 4th Grade Junior Fire State Poster Honorable Mention Winners.

What makes the win even more extraordinary is that Raidyn is legally blind. He designed his poster with the use of braille to show the fire prevention week theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU.”

Inspector Hansen and Engineer Wyse present Raidyn with a check for $10.00 from the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association.

Congratulations Raidyn!