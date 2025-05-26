Austin family files wrongful death suit against Mower County jail, Mayo Clinic, Advanced Correctional Healthcare

(ABC 6 News) – A second SE MN family filed a federal lawsuit against a local jail and medical contractor Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) after their loved one died in custody.

The lawsuit, filed by the family of Gilbert Pineda, who died from internal bleeding at the Mower County Jail, came just over a month after the family of Melvin Bush filed a suit against Olmsted County’s Adult Detetion Center and ACH.

RELATED: Olmsted County jail, healthcare group respond to lawsuit over man’s death in custody – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, in March of 2022, Gilbert Pineda was held at the Mower County Jail awaiting trial.

ABC 6 News has reached out to the county for more information on Pineda’s charges.

The lawsuit, filed in early March of 2025, claims that Pineda underwent a kidney removal in Feb. 2022, and returned to the jail on March 3.

Over the course of the next day, the federal suit claims, ACH failed to create a medical care plan for a post-surgery patient, and did not instruct jail staff on proper care.

The lawsuit further alleges that ACH left jail staff, who were not trained caregivers, in charge of Pineda’s diabetes and post-surgical care, including administering medications.

The lawsuit alleges that jail staff failed to seek expert medical care for Pineda, despite complaints of pain and noting that on March 5, Pineda was unable to sit up on his own, dropped his pills repeatedly, could not pull his legs up onto his bunk, and needed to be moved into an upright position to test his glucose.

Shortly thereafter, a Mower County deputy returned with Pineda’s morning meal and found him unresponsive, and finally called for an ambulance before attempting CPR on top of Pineda’s bunk — which was ineffective.

Pineda died after multiple transfusions and emergency surgery, according to court documents.

The lawsuit further alleges that before returning him to the jail, Mayo Clinic physicians missed signs of possible internal bleeding and anemia, and returned Pineda to the jail prematurely.

Pineda’s family demanded a jury trial, seeking damages from Mower County, Mayo Clinic, and ACH in excess of $75,000 apiece.

In late March, federal judge Katherine M. Menendez ordered the plaintiffs to remove Mayo Clinic from the lawsuit — leaving Mower County and ACH.

ACH denied wrongdoing in their legal response, as did Mower County.