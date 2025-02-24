Austin educator honored with state recognition

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News-) Austin’s MacPhail Center for Music director and instructor of percussion Cheryl Berglund was recognized by the Minnesota Music Educators Association as the 2025 Music Educator of the Year.

A news release from the MacPhail Center for Music said “Cheryl enriches the lives of thousands in our community by strengthening opportunities for our schools and individually for people of all ages. She excels in connecting groups and working across multiple genres to highlight the importance of music in our lives and make it available to all.”

A reception in Cheryl’s honor was held at the Center on February 23.

“I want students to believe in themselves” said Berglund, “…and the way that I have done that is is through the power of music.”